Pandemic Forces Iditarod Winner To Stay Longer In Alaska

Thomas Waerner won the Iditarod in March. All these weeks later, Waerner and his 16 dogs have yet to make it home to Norway. Waerner is set to head home in early June and his dogs will fly home too.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. When sled dog racer Thomas Waerner won the Iditarod back in March, he probably felt like an arduous journey was coming to a close. That turned out not to be the case, though. All these weeks later, Waerner and his 16 dogs have yet to make it home to Norway. The pandemic stranded them in Alaska. Luckily, the end is now in sight. Waerner is set to head home in early June. And because sled dogs can't exactly run to Norway, they will travel by plane.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.