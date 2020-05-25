Minnesota Twins' Minor League Team Rents Out Its Stadium

At $1,500 a night, up to 10 guests can book the Pensacola Blue Wahoos' stadium on Airbnb. You have full access to the field, clubhouse and batting cages. Plus a staff member for questions.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Minor league baseball games may be canceled for now, but a Minnesota Twins affiliate, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, still have the doors open. At $1,500 a night, up to 10 guests can book their stadium on Airbnb. You have full access to the field, clubhouse, batting cages, plus a staff member for questions. So until we can bring back fans to fill up the stadium, as the listing states, there is breakfast at home plate.

