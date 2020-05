Georgia Company Packs Up Homes Of Deceased COVID-19 Victims Cathy Cody owns a janitorial company in a Georgia community that's had a high rate of COVID-19. She offers a new service: Boxing up the belongings of residents who have died from the coronavirus.

Cathy Cody owns a janitorial company in a Georgia community that's had a high rate of COVID-19. She offers a new service: Boxing up the belongings of residents who have died from the coronavirus.