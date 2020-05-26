The Relationship Between President Trump And Former President Obama

Let's say you are commander in chief of a nation in crisis. Who are you gonna call?

Well, if you're President Donald Trump, it's not likely you'll be reaching out to one of your predecessors for help.

The president seems to have burned his bridges by insulting the leaders who came before him, ditching celebratory occasions they typically attend and failing to show the former presidents the respect they normally receive.

That includes former President Barack Obama, who the president is currently attacking with a baseless "Obamagate" charge.

Before Trump, all the ex-presidents appeared to get along, even across the partisan divide, out of respect for the institution of the presidency. But not so much anymore.

To talk about the president's relationships with former presidents, we spoke with Kate Andersen Brower, author of "Team of Five: The President's Club in The Age of Trump", and Trymaine Lee, correspondent for MSNBC and host of the Into America podcast.

