Trump Threatens To Relocate The Republican National Convention President Trump has threatened to relocate the Republican National Convention, which has been scheduled to take place in Charlotte, N.C., in August. He is objecting to the governor's safety measures.

Trump Threatens To Relocate The Republican National Convention Politics Trump Threatens To Relocate The Republican National Convention Trump Threatens To Relocate The Republican National Convention Audio will be available later today. President Trump has threatened to relocate the Republican National Convention, which has been scheduled to take place in Charlotte, N.C., in August. He is objecting to the governor's safety measures. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor