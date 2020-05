NASA Is Set To Launch Astronauts Aboard A SpaceX Spacecraft NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Phil McAlister, NASA's head of commercial spaceflight development, about the first launch of astronauts aboard a SpaceX spacecraft scheduled for Wednesday.

NASA Is Set To Launch Astronauts Aboard A SpaceX Spacecraft Space NASA Is Set To Launch Astronauts Aboard A SpaceX Spacecraft NASA Is Set To Launch Astronauts Aboard A SpaceX Spacecraft Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Phil McAlister, NASA's head of commercial spaceflight development, about the first launch of astronauts aboard a SpaceX spacecraft scheduled for Wednesday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor