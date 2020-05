The Moving Border: Part 2, The South In Part 2 of The Moving Border, we visit Tapachula, Mexico in search of a young man whose life is in danger. And we find a new frontier where refugees trying to make it to the U.S. are increasingly stuck, thanks to an international effort to make Mexico a destination state for asylum.

The Moving Border series was produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center, with additional support provided by the Ford Foundation.