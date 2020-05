Mexicans Quarantined In Ixtaltepec Appreciate Volunteers' Jokes, Songs In the southern state of Oaxaca, volunteers in one town take turns driving a large speaker around. They play health tips, songs and even jokes to the town's elderly and others under COVID-19 lockdown.

