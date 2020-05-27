Accessibility links
The 1A Movie Club: A Conversation With Ava DuVernay + 'The Vast Of Night' The COVID-19 pandemic means "the bigger movies mostly are postponing their releases," says The Frame's John Horn.

The 1A Movie Club: A Conversation With Ava DuVernay + 'The Vast Of Night'

Listen · 33:48
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/863348832/863426248" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Director Ava DuVernay attends the European premiere of Disney's "A Wrinkle In Time" in London.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Disney

Director Ava DuVernay attends the European premiere of Disney's "A Wrinkle In Time" in London.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Disney

For many of us, movies and TV shows are filling the void left by the cancellation of in-person gatherings. Reports say streaming has doubled among 25- to 54-year-olds. But production of those TV shows and movies has largely come to a halt.

The film business is contending with how to continue to produce the content viewers are gobbling up. We talk about how the industry is coping with Ava DuVernay, filmmaker and director of films and TV series including Selma and When They See Us, and John Horn, host of KPCC's The Frame.

Then, director Andrew Patterson joined us for a look inside the creative process behind his new film, The Vast of Night.

