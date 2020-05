Oakland A's To Stop Paying Minor League Players During The Pandemic The Oakland Athletics said they plan to stop paying their minor league players beginning June 1. They became the first team to eliminate payments because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oakland A's To Stop Paying Minor League Players During The Pandemic Sports Oakland A's To Stop Paying Minor League Players During The Pandemic Oakland A's To Stop Paying Minor League Players During The Pandemic