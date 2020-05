Hong Kong May Lose U.S. Preferential Trade Status If No More Autonomous From China Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he has reported to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China –- a move that may lead the U.S. to withdraw preferential trade status of the city.

Hong Kong May Lose U.S. Preferential Trade Status If No More Autonomous From China Politics Hong Kong May Lose U.S. Preferential Trade Status If No More Autonomous From China Hong Kong May Lose U.S. Preferential Trade Status If No More Autonomous From China Audio will be available later today. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he has reported to Congress that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China –- a move that may lead the U.S. to withdraw preferential trade status of the city. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor