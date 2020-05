Coronavirus Victims: American Football Wide Receiver Orlando McDaniel Orlando McDaniel was a Division 1 track athlete whose speed got him drafted to the Denver Broncos. He died in March at the age of 59 of COVID-19.

Coronavirus Victims: American Football Wide Receiver Orlando McDaniel

Orlando McDaniel was a Division 1 track athlete whose speed got him drafted to the Denver Broncos. He died in March at the age of 59 of COVID-19.