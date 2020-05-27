Three Big Ideas

We are living through a historical moment that is so big, in so many ways. The response should be equally big. What might've seemed absurd just a few months ago is what we need to be trying right now.

Yes, we need to dramatically increase testing and hire an army of contact tracers — but that's not going to be enough. We need to think bigger. We need to think weirder. So, in this episode, we look at three big ideas: building useless factories for a good reason, handing out money to almost everyone based on the unemployment rate, and quarantining an entire sports league.

