Accessibility links
Economists on coronavirus: vaccines facilities, unemployment, and NBA at Disney : Planet Money On today's show, ideas to fight the virus, get people money, and revive a multibillion-dollar corner of the economy. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
NPR logo

Three Big Ideas

Listen · 20:17
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/863485993/863549148" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Three Big Ideas

Planet Money

Three Big Ideas

Three Big Ideas

Listen · 20:17
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/863485993/863549148" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 27: A vintage-style incandescent light bulb (C) is shown with an LED light bulb (L) and a compact florescent (CFL) light bulb. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Enlarge this image
Scott Olson/Getty Images
CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 27: A vintage-style incandescent light bulb (C) is shown with an LED light bulb (L) and a compact florescent (CFL) light bulb. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Scott Olson/Getty Images

We are living through a historical moment that is so big, in so many ways. The response should be equally big. What might've seemed absurd just a few months ago is what we need to be trying right now.

Yes, we need to dramatically increase testing and hire an army of contact tracers — but that's not going to be enough. We need to think bigger. We need to think weirder. So, in this episode, we look at three big ideas: building useless factories for a good reason, handing out money to almost everyone based on the unemployment rate, and quarantining an entire sports league.

Music: "Flute Me Up," "Balkan Bash," "Home In The West," and "Fifties Moon."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

For big economic news in an easy-to-read text-based format, subscribe to our Newsletter!