#Quaranzine: How To Make A Mini-Zine About Life In The Pandemic All you need is a sheet of paper and a pen. Read the comic for directions on how to fold and what to write in your zine. Then share it with Life Kit on social media. We'd love to see it!
Tools To Help You Get It Together
How To Make A Mini-Zine About Life During The Pandemic

How To Make A Mini-Zine About Life During The Pandemic

Check the hashtag #quaranzine on social media and you'll see thousands of mini books — called zines — that people are making to document their lives in the pandemic.

Read the comic to find out how you can make one yourself — including how to fold your zine and what to write about. All you'll need is a sheet of paper, a pen, 30 minutes and a little creativity.

Panel 1
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 2
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 3
Enlarge this image
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 3
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 4
Malaka Gharib/ NPR
panel 5
Malaka Gharib/ NPR

We'd love to see your final zines. Post them on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtags #quaranzine and #NPRLifeKIt. We'll be keeping our eye out for them!

Malaka Gharib is an NPR editor and the author and illustrator of I Was Their American Dream: A Graphic Memoir, about being first-generation Filipino Egyptian American.

For more Life Kit, subscribe to our weekly newsletter.

