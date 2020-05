George Floyd Is Not The First Black Man To Die In Minneapolis Police Custody Outrage over the police treatment of a black man, who died after an officer kneeled on his neck and ignored his pleas that he couldn't breathe, follows a series of police killings in Minnesota.

