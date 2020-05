HBO Max Will Stream Content From Japanese Animation House Studio Ghibli NPR's David Greene talks to film critic Kenneth Turan about the entire film library of Studio Ghibli, the famed Japanese animation house, now being streamed on HBO Max.

HBO Max Will Stream Content From Japanese Animation House Studio Ghibli Movies HBO Max Will Stream Content From Japanese Animation House Studio Ghibli HBO Max Will Stream Content From Japanese Animation House Studio Ghibli Audio will be available later today. NPR's David Greene talks to film critic Kenneth Turan about the entire film library of Studio Ghibli, the famed Japanese animation house, now being streamed on HBO Max. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor