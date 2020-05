Remembering Coronavirus Victim Loretta Dionisio Loretta Dionisio was one of the more than 100,000 Americans to have died from COVID-19. She was a cancer survivor who never forgot anyone's birthday.

Remembering Coronavirus Victim Loretta Dionisio

Loretta Dionisio was one of the more than 100,000 Americans to have died from COVID-19. She was a cancer survivor who never forgot anyone's birthday.