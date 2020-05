Remembering COVID-19 Victim Devin Francis Of Miami Devin Francis, 44, a radiology technician in Miami, was months away from getting married when he died of COVID-19 in April. His daughter turned 11 this week.

Remembering COVID-19 Victim Devin Francis Of Miami

Devin Francis, 44, a radiology technician in Miami, was months away from getting married when he died of COVID-19 in April. His daughter turned 11 this week.