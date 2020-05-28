#2022: Ask the Ethicist This week on The Best of Car Talk, Mary wants to sell her Accord, but it has a leaky water pump. Does she get the work done, knock the price down, or none of the above? Can Tom and Ray put their inner mechanic aside, and guide her to a clear conscience, or do they need an outside consult? Elsewhere, Tina just learned a scary and stinky lesson about why you shouldn't drive drive down a mountain in neutral; Jerry is looking for an alternative to the "stick and ballet pose" method he's using to get his convertible top to work; and we revisit the Waccabuc Incident: Was Sally's vision of a flashing light an atmospheric abnormality, or a call to the mothership? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.

#2022: Ask the Ethicist Listen · 55:10 55:10 #2022: Ask the Ethicist 55:10 Car Talk #2022: Ask the Ethicist #2022: Ask the Ethicist Listen · 55:10 55:10 This week on The Best of Car Talk, Mary wants to sell her Accord, but it has a leaky water pump. Does she get the work done, knock the price down, or none of the above? Can Tom and Ray put their inner mechanic aside, and guide her to a clear conscience, or do they need an outside consult? Elsewhere, Tina just learned a scary and stinky lesson about why you shouldn't drive drive down a mountain in neutral; Jerry is looking for an alternative to the "stick and ballet pose" method he's using to get his convertible top to work; and we revisit the Waccabuc Incident: Was Sally's vision of a flashing light an atmospheric abnormality, or a call to the mothership? All this and more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.