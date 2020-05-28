Accessibility links
Singer Becca Stevens and Violist Nathan Schram Perform A Duet From Brooklyn With time together on their side, singer and composer Becca Stevens teams up with her husband and Attacca Quartet violist, Nathan Schram, to perform a brooding version of "I Will Avenge You."

Normally, singer and songwriter Becca Stevens and her husband Nathan Schram, violist for Attacca Quartet, spend their summers apart while on the road. In fact, before their quarantine, they were lucky to have two straight weeks at home together. But after canceled tours, the two have used their newfound time to connect as a couple and as musicians.

Stevens' latest record, Wonderbloom, was released via GroundUP Music just days after the coronavirus shutdowns began. Since then, she has been teaching online, building out her new Patreon page and, in her partner's eyes, is perhaps even busier than before. Schram has a Patreon of his own and has been writing new music and experimenting with effects pedals, borrowing Stevens' ears as a litmus test for quality. The two have also found time to finish mixing a collaborative project with Attacca Quartet that has been on the back burner for a while. And they even got to celebrate Schram's birthday together in person this year.

In this edition of our Alone Together Duets series, Stevens' brooding composition "I Will Avenge You" gets a violin-laced face-lift. Apologies to their neighbors.

Produced by Jazz Night in America and The Checkout from WBGO.

