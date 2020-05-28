Inside New York's Citywide Effort To Bury Its Dead In just a two month period, New York City had 20,000 COVID deaths. What happens to the bodies? 'TIME' reporter W.J. Hennigan visited the disaster morgues set up around the city, and spoke with the death care workers on the front lines. "The scale of it is incomparable to anything that we've seen," he says.



Also, John Powers reviews the new AMC limited series 'Quiz,' about a British couple suspected of cheating at a game show.