Hasan Minhaj On Faith And Seeking Answers

Comedian Hasan Minhaj is not afraid of talking about his faith, even when it gets him in trouble. He's a two-time Peabody Award winner and host of the Netflix show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, which has just begun its second season. He talks to Sam about being an Indian American Muslim, how he finds joy in family and what his faith means to him today.

This episode was produced by Andrea Gutierrez and was edited by Jordana Hochman.