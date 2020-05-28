Accessibility links
Hasan Minhaj On Religion And How It Shaped His Identity Comedian Hasan Minhaj is not afraid of talking about his faith, even when it gets him in trouble. He's a two-time Peabody Award winner and host of the Netflix show Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, which has just begun its second season. He talks to Sam about being an Indian American Muslim, how he finds joy in family and what his faith means to him today.
Hasan Minhaj On Faith And Seeking Answers

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Hasan Minhaj hosts Patriot Act on Netflix. Mark Seliger/Netflix hide caption

Mark Seliger/Netflix

Hasan Minhaj hosts Patriot Act on Netflix.

Mark Seliger/Netflix

This episode was produced by Andrea Gutierrez and was edited by Jordana Hochman.