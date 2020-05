Republicans Are Worried They May Lose A Senate Seat In Kansas Republicans have had both of Kansas' Senate seats since the Great Depression. But this year they are worried they could lose them — some state's suburbs have started trending towards Democrats.

Republicans Are Worried They May Lose A Senate Seat In Kansas Elections Republicans Are Worried They May Lose A Senate Seat In Kansas Republicans Are Worried They May Lose A Senate Seat In Kansas Audio will be available later today. Republicans have had both of Kansas' Senate seats since the Great Depression. But this year they are worried they could lose them — some state's suburbs have started trending towards Democrats. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor