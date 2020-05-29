Accessibility links
Valorie Kondos Field: How Can We Reinvent Our Definition Of Success? Former gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field led her team to victory by creating a supportive environment, instead of a cutthroat one. The impact of that decision, she says, echoes far beyond the gym.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

Life's biggest questions, explored.
NPR logo

Valorie Kondos Field: How Can We Reinvent Our Definition Of Success?

Listen · 12:22
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/864494296/864811584" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Valorie Kondos Field: How Can We Reinvent Our Definition Of Success?

Valorie Kondos Field: How Can We Reinvent Our Definition Of Success?

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED STAFF

Valorie Kondos Field: How Can We Reinvent Our Definition Of Success?

Listen · 12:22
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/864494296/864811584" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Reinvention.

Former gymnastics coach Valorie Kondos Field led her team to victory by creating a supportive environment, instead of a cutthroat one. The impact of that decision, she says, echoes far beyond the gym.

About Valorie Kondos Field

In her tenure as the womens' gymnastics coach at UCLA, Valorie Kondos Field led her team to seven NCAA championships, was four times voted the NCAA Coach of the Year, and was also voted the PAC-12 Coach of the Century. Miss Val, as she's known by her gymnasts, developed a coaching style based on trust, empathy, joy, and a radical refusal of win-at-all-costs culture.

After more than three decades of coaching in college athletics, she retired in 2019.

She is the author of Life Is Short, Don't Wait To Dance.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

Life's biggest questions, explored.