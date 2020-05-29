Nick Hanauer: How Do We Begin To Reinvent Capitalism?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Reinvention.

Billionaire entrepreneur Nick Hanauer says that today's inequality results from decades of bad economic theory. He argues for a reinvention of our capitalist system and our definition of prosperity.

About Nick Hanauer

Nick Hanauer is a serial entrepreneur and an outspoken critic of economic policy and income inequality. As an entrepreneur, he has founded or funded more than thirty companies, including the technology company aQuantive, which sold to Microsoft for $6.4 billion. He was also the first non-family investor in Amazon. Hanauer founded Civic Ventures—an organization devoted to socio-economic change⁠—and, outside of business, he is an author and host of the podcast, Pitchfork Economics.