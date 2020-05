Shots Fired At Louisville Protest Over The Death Of Breonna Taylor Protesters in Louisville, Ky., are demanding answers to the March killing of Breonna Taylor — a black woman shot by police conducting a no-knock raid on her residence. Seven protesters were wounded.

Shots Fired At Louisville Protest Over The Death Of Breonna Taylor National Shots Fired At Louisville Protest Over The Death Of Breonna Taylor Shots Fired At Louisville Protest Over The Death Of Breonna Taylor Audio will be available later today. Protesters in Louisville, Ky., are demanding answers to the March killing of Breonna Taylor — a black woman shot by police conducting a no-knock raid on her residence. Seven protesters were wounded. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor