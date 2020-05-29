Best Of: Comic Hannah Gadsby / Inside The Snowden Story Since her explosive 2018 Netflix special, 'Nanette,' comic Hannah Gadsby has been trying to adjust to her newfound success. We talk about being diagnosed with autism and growing up in Tasmania. Her new special is 'Douglas.'



Also, book critic Maureen Corrigan reviews the road-trip novel 'St. Christopher On Pluto.'



Journalist Barton Gellman shares a Pulitzer for his reporting about former NSA contractor Edward Snowden and the U.S. government's secret surveillance program. Gellman talks about his tense relationship with Snowden and getting hacked. His new book is 'Dark Mirror.'