The News Roundup For May 29, 2020

AGUSTIN PAULLIER/PAULLIER/AFP via Getty Images

For the first time in months, the top headlines across America aren't all COVID-related. This week, two harrowing viral videos have shaken the nation.

George Floyd died in police custody after a white officer knelt on his neck for nearly five minutes. The encounter was captured on a bystander's cell phone—and Floyd's murder has set off days of protests in Minneapolis. Elsewhere, a birder and a dog owner met in Central Park. What happened next has sparked a wave of outrage across the U.S.

But in coronavirus news, America crossed another horrifying milestone—over 100,000 deaths caused by the illness.

Meanwhile, China has approved a new security law that triples-down on its efforts to crush dissent in Hong Kong. What will that mean for the region?

The U.S. banned all flights in and out of a COVID hotspot in South America. Outrage spread in the U.K. over a top official breaking quarantine. And an American arms deal with Saudi Arabia is stirring up trouble in Congress.

We first spoke with Brandt Williams, reporter at our 1A Across America partner station MPR, about what's happening in Minnesota. Then, we were joined by Jane Coaston, senior politics reporter at Vox; Lisa Lerer, politics reporter for The New York Times; and Carol Lee, correspondent for NBC News.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with Ron Nixon, international investigations editor for the Associated Press; David Lawler, world news editor for Axios; and Karen DeYoung, associate editor and senior national security correspondent for The Washington Post.

