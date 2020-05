A Flight Attendant Shares Her Thoughts About Returning To Work A single mother Lynn Chute shares here experience of being exposed to COVID-19 as a flight attendant, being laid off later and getting ready to return to work.

A Flight Attendant Shares Her Thoughts About Returning To Work Health A Flight Attendant Shares Her Thoughts About Returning To Work A Flight Attendant Shares Her Thoughts About Returning To Work Audio will be available later today. A single mother Lynn Chute shares here experience of being exposed to COVID-19 as a flight attendant, being laid off later and getting ready to return to work. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor