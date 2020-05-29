Accessibility links
Sub Pop Records: Bruce Pavitt and Jonathan Poneman Bruce Pavitt and Jonathan Poneman were two rock-and-roll fans who met at exactly the right time and place: Seattle in the early 1980s, where a raw hybrid of metal and punk was finding its voice in dingy clubs. With borrowed money and bounced checks, the two friends started Sub Pop Records, the iconic label that launched Nirvana, defined the grunge movement, and helped transform Seattle into a mecca for music.
How I Built This with Guy Raz

Jasjyot Singh Hans for NPR
Jasjyot Singh Hans for NPR

