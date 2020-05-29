Small America Vs. Big Internet

If you've ever lived in small-town America, you know how bad the internet can sometimes be. So one town in North Carolina decided: If we can't make fast internet come to us, we'll build it ourselves. And they did. Enter Big Internet.

This episode, we look at what happened when the City of Wilson decided to try and start its own internet provider, and how it started a fight that spread to dozens of states, a fight about whether cities should even be allowed to compete with big internet providers, and what the effect the outcome might have on working remotely.

Music: "Man With No Name" and "Diamond Dog."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

For economic news that's always accessible, subscribe to our Newsletter!