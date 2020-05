CDC Revises Guidance For Churches, No Longer Limiting Choirs Churches have been left without clarity on whether to allow singing when they reopen after the CDC said guidance published against singing was a mistake.

CDC Revises Guidance For Churches, No Longer Limiting Choirs Health CDC Revises Guidance For Churches, No Longer Limiting Choirs CDC Revises Guidance For Churches, No Longer Limiting Choirs Audio will be available later today. Churches have been left without clarity on whether to allow singing when they reopen after the CDC said guidance published against singing was a mistake. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor