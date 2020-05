COVID-19 Outbreak Overwhelms Yemeni City Of Aden In Yemen's hospitals, the medical staff have become the patients. With the beds filled, sick members of the public are turned away, and aid groups say a "catastrophe" is unfolding.

COVID-19 Outbreak Overwhelms Yemeni City Of Aden Asia COVID-19 Outbreak Overwhelms Yemeni City Of Aden COVID-19 Outbreak Overwhelms Yemeni City Of Aden Audio will be available later today. In Yemen's hospitals, the medical staff have become the patients. With the beds filled, sick members of the public are turned away, and aid groups say a "catastrophe" is unfolding. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor