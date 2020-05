Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Georgia Landlord Steps Up To Assist Tenants During the first month of shutdowns, Atlanta commercial landlord Robert Fransen decided to work with his tenants to cut them a break on their rent and help them adapt their businesses to the pandemic.

