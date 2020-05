Minneapolis Family Hopes For Justice Despite Losing Business To George Floyd Protests After days of protests, a family returns to their restaurant to find it burned and badly damaged. They sympathize with protesters but mourn the loss of a cherished business.

Minneapolis Family Hopes For Justice Despite Losing Business To George Floyd Protests National Minneapolis Family Hopes For Justice Despite Losing Business To George Floyd Protests Minneapolis Family Hopes For Justice Despite Losing Business To George Floyd Protests Audio will be available later today. After days of protests, a family returns to their restaurant to find it burned and badly damaged. They sympathize with protesters but mourn the loss of a cherished business. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor