Canter's Deli In Los Angeles Stays Open Despite Nearby Protests

Mark Canter and his employees offered water bottles and food to protesters and police. Canter told the Los Angeles Times, "If you're walking around all day, at some point you have to eat."

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The dining room at Canter's Deli in Los Angeles has been closed for more than two months. But when people protested this weekend, owner Mark Canter got to work. He and his employees put up a sign supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and offered water bottles and food to protesters and police, and they opened the restrooms. Canter told the LA Times, if you're walking around all day, at some point you have to eat.

