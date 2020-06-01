After Protests In Seattle, Volunteers Of All Ages Help Clean Up

Residents got together to dispose of trash, wipe out graffiti and sweep up shattered glass. A volunteer named Hillary said she felt responsible for her community and wanted to take care of it.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Volunteers in Seattle went to work over the weekend to clean up after protests downtown. Residents of all ages, even kids, got together to dispose of trash and wipe out graffiti and sweep up shattered glass. A volunteer who gave her name as Hillary (ph) said she felt responsible for her community. And she quoted Mister Rogers, who said that one must look for helpers. Hillary said, in this case, we are the helpers.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.