Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams On George Floyd Protests & Police Reform Listen · 48:15 48:15 Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams On George Floyd Protests & Police Reform 48:15 Fresh Air Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams On George Floyd Protests & Police Reform Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams On George Floyd Protests & Police Reform Listen · 48:15 48:15 At 15, Eric Adams was beaten by police. The traumatizing incident inspired him to become a police officer to help reform NYC policing from the inside. He co-founded 100 Blacks In Law Enforcement Who Care, and after 22 years on the force, he retired as a captain. Now the Brooklyn Borough President, Adams talks about police reform and the protests against brutality and systemic racism happening across America. "Hitting the streets and showing your outrage and [that you're] not comfortable is something that's as part of America as apple pie and Chevrolet. We need to continue to hit the streets to move America where it ought to go."



Also, Maureen Corrigan reviews the novel 'The Vanishing Half,' by Brit Bennett. And David Bianculli shares his first impressions of HBO Max.