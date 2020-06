Love & Walkouts Today we're bringing you an episode from our vault — a love story of student activism. We're taking you back to 1968, when thousands of students participated in a series of protests that helped spark the Chicano Movement, historically known as the East L.A. Walkouts. It's also when high school sweethearts and student organizers Bobby Verdugo and Yoli Ríos danced to a Thee Midniters song and fell in love.



This story originally aired in February of 2019.

Love & Walkouts Listen · 35:02 35:02 Love & Walkouts 35:02 Latino USA Love & Walkouts Love & Walkouts Listen · 35:02 35:02 Today we're bringing you an episode from our vault — a love story of student activism. We're taking you back to 1968, when thousands of students participated in a series of protests that helped spark the Chicano Movement, historically known as the East L.A. Walkouts. It's also when high school sweethearts and student organizers Bobby Verdugo and Yoli Ríos danced to a Thee Midniters song and fell in love.



This story originally aired in February of 2019. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor