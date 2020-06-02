One Week After George Floyd's Death, Protests Continue Across The Country

One week after the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis, Minn., police, demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism continued across the United States. Many cities imposed curfews and President Trump again warned he would order active duty military forces to restore order if state and local governments, in his judgement, failed to do so.

Here are details of some protests around the country.

St. Louis, Mo.

Four police officers were shot and wounded during another night of unrest in St. Louis, according to the city's police chief, John Hayden.

In an emotional news conference, Hayden said the officers were hurt in an incident downtown following a day of peaceful protests that drew thousands into the city's streets.

Chief Hayden provides an update on 4 of our officers who were struck by gunfire tonight during the downtown unrest. https://t.co/Ml1CgIikHf — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 2, 2020

A couple of hundred people "with no intention of protesting or doing anything constructive" remained late into the night, he said, looting, vandalizing and throwing objects at police officers. Just after midnight, shots were fired at a line of officers, striking two in the leg, one in the foot and another in the arm, he said.

Hayden said none of the injuries was life threatening.

Hayden called George Floyd's death tragic, but said what was happening in St. Louis was "mayhem."

"They're throwing fireworks on officers, fireworks were exploding on officers," he said. "They had officers that had gas poured on them. And you try to figure out what is going on. How can this be?"

Omaha, Neb.

Protesters gathered in downtown Omaha Monday for the third consecutive night after Douglas County Attorney Donald Kleine ruled that a white bar owner who shot and killed a 22-year-old black Omaha protester on Saturday acted in self defense.

Protesters carried signs with slogans such as "Hands up – don't shoot" and chanted "Black lives matter," according to Megan Feeney, a freelance journalist reporting for NPR member station NET in Omaha.

"A lot of black leaders were saying, 'Don't go downtown tonight, we need to reconsider our approach, think about how we can reorganize and want to avoid any useless violence, pain and potential death,' " Feeney said.

After the start of an 8 p.m. curfew, the protest had shrunk considerably, according to Feeney, and military vehicles blocked streets adjacent to the demonstration.

"Police started to advance and people started running. They ran down an alley, got blocked and some in the crowd started to throw water bottles and other objects while others yelled to stop," Feeney said. "Officers started closing in from all four directions and nobody could leave."

The Omaha Police Department reported two firearms arrests as well as an unspecified number of arrests for curfew violations.

New York

New York City imposed an 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew Monday. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the curfew would begin Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Protests were largely peaceful, though some looting was reported at a few luxury retailers, including Macy's flagship store in Manhattan.

In Buffalo, a city police officer and New York state trooper were struck by an SUV during a protest. The law enforcement officers were not seriously injured. It was unclear whether the driver intentionally struck the officers.

Los Angeles

In Los Angeles, where some 700 people were arrested on Sunday, there was a heavy police presence in Hollywood and Van Nuys amid multiple protests, mostly peaceful.

But looting and vandalism in some areas along Van Nuys Boulevard prompted a response from officers, who fired bean bags. Authorities also responded to a fire at a strip mall, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Oakland, Calif.

After giving multiple orders to disperse,our officers detained more than 40 people for violating curfew. Reminder the curfew expires at 5 AM. Please stay home. pic.twitter.com/dLhDnfyLCi — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) June 2, 2020

Police in Oakland said 40 people were arrested for violating an 8 p.m. curfew.

About 15,000 people marched peacefully along Interstate 680 in Walnut Creek, according to the East Bay Times, but were met by police in riot gear who ordered them to disperse before chasing them with dogs, firing tear gas and rubber bullets, the newspaper said. Police said some protesters had vandalized vehicles, according to NPR member station KQED.

The Alameda County Sheriff's office tweeted late Monday that "more than 100" people were arrested. "It is time to go home," the office said.

More than a dozen San Francisco Bay Area jurisdictions have imposed nighttime curfews in the wake of protests sparked by Floyd's death.