Louisville Restaurant Owner Killed During Police Response Over Curfew

Hundreds gathered as David McAtee's body was carried from the intersection where he died. The crowd was silent except for one woman singing "Amazing Grace," the Louisville Courier reported.

Now we hear one woman's response to a death in Louisville. Someone shot and killed restaurant owner David McAtee. It happened as the police and National Guard were responding to reports of a curfew violation. Hundreds gathered as Mr. McAtee's body was carried from the intersection where he died. Louisville Courier reporter Dominique Yates captured a moment when the crowd fell silent except for one woman.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Singing) I once was lost, but now I'm found.

INSKEEP: Among those at the scene was McAtee's mother, Odessa Riley, who recalled her son in an interview with WHASLN.

ODESSA RILEY: They took a good person. They took a good person, and they took it from me. That's my baby son. Now he's gone on. I got to grieve for I don't know how long.

INSKEEP: McAtee owned and operated YaYa's Barbecue and was known for giving away free food, including food to police officers during this week's protests in Louisville, Ky.

