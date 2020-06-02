Protests Continue Despite Curfews Across The Country

Protesters raw, sad and angry, over the killing of George Floyd, and the disproportionately high number of black Americans who face injustice, violence and death, filled the streets again on Tuesday.

Mostly peaceful throughout the day, the demonstrators faced police officers, National Guard troops and other forces.

President Trump called New York protesters "lowlifes and losers," in a tweet posted Tuesday. Demonstrators throughout the country showed up, even in smaller towns such as Brattleboro, Vt., and Kingman, Ariz.

Here are our updates on what is happening around the country:

New York City

Protesters gathered at places including the Barclays Center, Times Square, and at the NYPD Headquarters Tuesday, and daytime demonstrations were relatively peaceful.

Tuesday was the first day for the citywide 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, which will stay in effect until at least Sunday, the mayor announced.

Trump called on the city to bring in the National Guard in a tweet.

Mayor Bill de Blasio responded, "Thank God we have not had a loss of life in these last 5 days, but you bring outside armed forces into an equation they are not trained for...that is a dangerous scenario."

Police cars and a helicopter converged on one group of marchers blocking an intersection on the Upper East Side around 9 p.m. Protesters chanted "peaceful protest" and held their arms up as officers dispersed the crowd.

Marchers told NPR they joined the rally in part because of the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, but also because they're convinced officers around the country are targeting black men.

Many businesses were boarded up to prevent a repeat of Monday night's looting. One business owner who stood outside his shop told NPR he was grateful for the heavy police presence.

In Times Square, medical workers, who New York residents have cheered on throughout the coronavirus pandemic, came out to support demonstrations.

According to a New York Times report, in Manhattan, where a majority of late-night ransacking has taken place in previous days, one group of protesters on their knees surrounded some police officers, and chanted, "Take a knee," but the officers didn't do it.

Sizable crowds persisted in places like the Barclays Center once the curfew passed, where a large group of demonstrators from that area left after curfew and crossed over the Manhattan Bridge.

Once those demonstrators who crossed the bridge attempted to exit and enter Manhattan, a standoff between hundreds of protesters and throngs of police officers took place. Officers blocked demonstrators from leaving, and protesters chanted "Let us through!"

