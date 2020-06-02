Dispatch From Atlanta's Nights Of Protests It's been over a week since the death of George Floyd – a black man in handcuffs who died after being suffocated under the knee of a white officer in Minneapolis. Since Floyd's death, protests have erupted all over the country, calling for an end to police brutality on black citizens. One of the cities where residents have taken to the streets is Atlanta. The hometown of Martin Luther King, Jr. the city has a long history of protesting and was pivotal in the Civil Rights movement. Julieta Martinelli, one of Latino USA's producers, has been covering the protests for our website, latinousa.org. On today's episode, she brings us a reporter's notebook.

