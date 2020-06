Minnesota Lieutenant Governor On The Source Of Unrest In Her State NPR's Noel King speaks with Minnesota's Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan about who may be behind the disruption in the state, and why Minnesota has become a flashpoint in race relations.

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor On The Source Of Unrest In Her State National Minnesota Lieutenant Governor On The Source Of Unrest In Her State Minnesota Lieutenant Governor On The Source Of Unrest In Her State Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King speaks with Minnesota's Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan about who may be behind the disruption in the state, and why Minnesota has become a flashpoint in race relations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor