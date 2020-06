Nurse Who Died Of Covid-19 Remembered By Daughter Nina Forbes was a nurse at a memory care facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Her daughter Jenn honors her after she died of COVID-19 in late April.

Nina Forbes was a nurse at a memory care facility in Alexandria, Virginia. Her daughter Jenn honors her after she died of COVID-19 in late April.

Audio will be available later today.