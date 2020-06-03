Accessibility links
The Past And Present Of Protests In America "You cannot be violent to property. You can be violent to human beings. The destruction of property cannot be deemed equivalent to the destruction of human life," says Dr. Imani Perry.

The Past And Present Of Protests In America

The Past And Present Of Protests In America

A journalist is seen bleeding after police started firing tear gas and rubber bullets near the 5th police precinct following a demonstration to call for justice for George Floyd, a black man who died while in custody of the Minneapolis police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. CHANDAN KHANNA/CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Tens of thousands of Americans have taken to the streets for eight days—and the demonstrations show no sign of slowing down.

That's led to debates over what is violence and what isn't. Who is damaging property. How much it matters. Whether peaceful protest leads to change, and if you can protest peacefully when police fire rubber bullets and tear gas in your face.

We read and heard stories from listeners who have been on the ground for the protests across the country.

We also spoke with Mike Griffin, senior organizer for Community Change Action in Minneapolis, an activist group and Dr. Imani Perry, professor of African American Studies at Princeton University.

