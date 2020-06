College Athletes Return To Campuses For Voluntary Training Despite Safety Concerns Division 1 college athletes were allowed to return to campuses for voluntary training Monday. A former football player is worried the NCAA and schools might not provide adequate COVID-19 protections.

College Athletes Return To Campuses For Voluntary Training Despite Safety Concerns Sports College Athletes Return To Campuses For Voluntary Training Despite Safety Concerns College Athletes Return To Campuses For Voluntary Training Despite Safety Concerns Audio will be available later today. Division 1 college athletes were allowed to return to campuses for voluntary training Monday. A former football player is worried the NCAA and schools might not provide adequate COVID-19 protections. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor