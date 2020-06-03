Where'd The Money Go, And Other Questions

These are confusing times. We know it because we see your emails: Lately, we've been getting more questions than anytime in recent memory.

Today on the show, we try tackling a few. We look into where the money actually goes when the economy crashes, check in on some C-list celebs, and ask why housing prices are still going up right now. Also, we get our own dancehall jingle.

Music: "The Devil Lives Near," "Clip Clap," "Acropolis Now," "Psychodelia," "Cloud Surfing," and Sean Paul's "Temperature."

