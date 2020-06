There Are Some Signs The Job Market Is Slowly Starting To Recover There are indications layoffs from the coronavirus pandemic may be easing. Initial claims for unemployment have been slowing, and as businesses start to reopen, some people are going back to work.

There Are Some Signs The Job Market Is Slowly Starting To Recover Economy There Are Some Signs The Job Market Is Slowly Starting To Recover There Are Some Signs The Job Market Is Slowly Starting To Recover Audio will be available later today. There are indications layoffs from the coronavirus pandemic may be easing. Initial claims for unemployment have been slowing, and as businesses start to reopen, some people are going back to work. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor