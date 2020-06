Cobbler Finds Creative Way To Help With Social Distancing In Romania, a cobbler crafted leather shoes two and a half feet long. You flop around, as if in swimming fins, and it is suddenly hard to get too close to other people.

Cobbler Finds Creative Way To Help With Social Distancing

In Romania, a cobbler crafted leather shoes two and a half feet long. You flop around, as if in swimming fins, and it is suddenly hard to get too close to other people.